Spread the love



















Free Bone and Joints Screening camp at KMC Attavar

Mangaluru: A free bone and joints screening camp is organized at the Department of Orthopaedics in KMC Hospital Attavar. The camp is scheduled on 15th (Thursday) and 16th (Friday) April 2021 from 10 am to 4 pm. Senior Bone and Joint specialists from the Orthopaedic department will be participating in the screening camp.

People suffering from Spine problems, disc pain, back pain, neck pain, shoulder pain, difficulty in hand and shoulder movements, Knee pain, any age-related joint pain or sports injuries in joints and people having arthritis symptoms can attend and make use of this camp.

A free consultation will be offered to those who attend this camp and special discounts will be provided for laboratory investigations, CT Scan, MRI Scan, X-ray and in pharmacy.

The Hospital Management has urged the public to make use of this camp and the facilities.

For more information contact: 0824-2445858, 7022078002