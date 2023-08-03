FREE Civil Services Examination Training at Yenepoya (Deemed to be University)

Mangaluru: Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) has completed its FREE training programme on Civil Services Examination on 03 August 2023. Hundreds of aspirants from Karnataka have benefitted from this training programme.

Dr Arun A Bhagwath – Principal of Yenepoya Degree College addressed the gathering through his presidential address.

Mr Mohammed Ali Roomi – Coordinator & Faculty for Civil Services Examination said, “Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) is committed to providing training for thousands of Civil Services Aspirants in future and also explained the strategies to Crack the prestigious Civil Services Examination in India”.

eCertificate was issued to all the registered participants of the programme.

Mr Mohammed Ali Roomi, Dr Arun A Bhagwath- Principal, Vice Principal – Dr Shareena P, HOD of Humanities and Social Sciences Dr Sakeena Nasser, Dr Chandra Shekar Kumar, Mr Mohith S Yadav and all the staff members of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) were present during the valedictory programme.

Ms Akshya P, Student from Final Year Forensic Science was the MC for the programme.

