Free Covid-19 Vaccinations Administered at Infant Mary Church Hall-Bajjodi

Mangaluru : Vaccination is a simple, safe, and effective way of protecting people against harmful diseases, before one comes into contact with them. It uses your body’s natural defenses to build resistance to specific infections and makes your immune system stronger.

District Health and Family Welfare Society, Dakshina Kannada Mangalore had organized Covid-19 free vaccination camp at Infant Mary Church hall, Bajjodi. The vaccine Covishield was successfully administered to 95 residents of Bajjodi and surrounding areas.

Parish Priest Fr. Ivan D’souza, Fr. Lancy Lewis, Local corporator Keshav K. Padil and Dr. Sushma of Primary Health Center inaugurated the camp. John Fernandes rendered the vote of thanks