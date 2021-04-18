Spread the love



















Free Masks & Red Roses from Home Guards ‘Marshalls’ as Sunday Special!

Mangaluru: A few days ago, Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) in association with DK District Administration has already deployed nearly 125 Home Guards as ‘Marshals’ who had accompanied other officials to crack down on those violating Covid-19 protocols, and also educate the general public on strictly following the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government. Though the penalties will be levied by marshals, they will also help in creating awareness of the deadly Coronavirus.

In the City, as many as 50 marshals had been deployed by the district administration in all the 60 wards of Mangaluru City Corporation, who sensitized people in preventing the spread of the pandemic by taking precautionary measures like the use of masks, sanitisers and maintaining hygiene. Along with the marshals MCC officials had accompanied them, but the marshals were not authorized to impose fines, however, if necessary or in case of violations of Covid-19 preventive norms, a fine was slapped against the violators by the MCC officials.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, District Home Guards Commandant Dr Murali Mohan Choontar said, “To effectively implement the Covid-19 guidelines, nearly 125 home Guards had deployed as Marshals to implement Covid appropriate behaviour. This comprised of 60 Wards in MCC, 10 each in Ullal and Puttur limits, 45 in Bantwal, Moodbidri, Someshwar TMC, Kotekar, Mulky, Belthangady, Vittal, Sullia and Kadaba Town panchayats. We have been trying our best to educate and bring awareness to this Virus which is spreading rapidly, resulting in the rise of Covid-19 cases in the district”.

“This Sunday morning, around 10-15 Covid Marshall along with myself, civil defense volunteers distributed nearly 100 face masks and red roses to people near the Fish Market on state bank road. Prof M L Sureshnath, a social worker and ex-biology professor at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru, Ajay Kumar-a civil defence volunteer, and Alwyn Joel Noronha -a social worker and an entrepreneur also joined in the campaign. This campaign will last until Covid-19 cases come down, and every Sunday we will have this special offer of distributing face masks and roses, an effort to motivate and convince the people to follow the Covid-19 guidelines,” added Dr Murali.

It should be noted during the weekend the Covid-19 spike continued in Dakshina Kannada with the district reporting 256 fresh cases on Friday, the highest single-day spike of the year. As per the bulletin issued by the state health department, while Dakshina Kannada reported 37,562 cases of Covid-19 so far, at present, there are 1,414 active cases in the district. District minister Kota Shrinivas Poojari, who tested positive for the virus on April 10, has directed the health department to increase the number of tests in the district; Give more emphasis on testing, tracking and treatment; Conduct tests on primary and secondary contacts of the positive cases.

The minister said, “The number of cases in Dakshina Kannada is increasing rapidly. Increasing cases indicate the arrival of a second wave of infection in the district. Hence, all precautions need to be taken to prevent the spread of the disease. All commercial establishments, including shopping malls, petrol bunks and other business places, should ensure that people follow Covid-19- appropriate behaviour in their premises. Night curfew should be enforced strictly, and Covid-19 negative certificates should be made mandatory for those entering from Kerala”.

The minister has directed Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra to ensure a sufficient number of beds, ventilators and oxygen in all hospitals in the district. “The district has 4,978 beds in government and private hospitals. To make beds available for needy patients, the district administration should appoint a nodal officer. The government will supply sufficient quantities of remedies, PPE kits, masks and testing kits” said the minister, and has insisted that more emphasis should be given for vaccination of all people above 45.