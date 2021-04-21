Spread the love



















Free Masks & Red Roses from Home Guards ‘Marshalls’ distributed at Thokkottu Junction

Mangaluru: As per the Dakshina Kannada health bulletin the district reported 482 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday. The alarming rise in the number of new cases has pushed the total number of positive cases to 38,843. This further has raised the number of active cases to 2,275. A total of 692,680 samples have been tested. Out of which 653,837 are negative. As many as 88 people were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 35,824. A total of 744 deaths have occurred so far. Around Rs 48,25,830 in fines have been collected for 46,501 mask violations in the district. Meantime, the district administration has urged the public to strictly adhere to coronavirus guidelines to contain the spread of infection. Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary has directed Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra to ensure a sufficient number of beds, ventilators and oxygen in all hospitals in the district.

So in order to educate and bring awareness among people about the Covid-19, a Few days ago, Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) in association with DK District Administration has already deployed nearly 125 Home Guards as ‘Marshals’ who had accompanied other officials to crack down on those violating Covid-19 protocols and also educate the general public on strictly following the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government. Though the penalties will be levied by marshals, they will also help in creating awareness of the deadly Coronavirus.

In the City, as many as 50 marshals had been deployed by the district administration in all the 60 wards of Mangaluru City Corporation, who sensitized people in preventing the spread of the pandemic by taking precautionary measures like the use of masks, sanitisers and maintaining hygiene. Along with the marshals MCC officials had accompanied them, but the marshals were not authorized to impose fines, however, if necessary or in case of violations of Covid-19 preventive norms, a fine was slapped against the violators by the MCC officials.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, District Home Guards Commandant Dr Murali Mohan Choontar said, “To effectively implement the Covid-19 guidelines, nearly 125 home Guards had deployed as Marshals to implement Covid appropriate behaviour. This comprised of 60 Wards in MCC, 10 each in Ullal and Puttur limits, 45 in Bantwal, Moodbidri , Someshwara TMC, Kotekar, Mulky, Belthangady, Vittal, Sullia and Kadaba Town panchayats. We have been trying our best to educate and bring awareness to this Virus which is spreading rapidly, resulting in the rise of Covid-19 cases in the district”.

“This morning (Wednesday) Covid Marshall along with myself from Mangaluru City, joined hands with Home Guards from the Ullal unit and distributed over100 face masks and red roses to people near the Thokkottu junction. This campaign will last until Covid-19 cases come down since this is an effort to motivate and convince the people to follow the Covid-19 guidelines” added Dr Murali.

Sources reveal that in the grip of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Karnataka reported 21,794 new cases, with 13,782 cases getting reported from epicentre Bengaluru alone, said the state health department bulletin on Tuesday. With 21,794 new cases registered on Monday, the state’s Covid tally shot up to 11,98,644, including 1,59,158 active cases, while 10,25,821 recovered, with 4,571 discharged during the day. Bengaluru reported 13,782 fresh cases on Monday, taking the city’s Covid tally to 5,70,035, including 1,14,833 active cases, while recoveries rose to 4,49,889, including 2,035 discharged over the last 24 hours.

The infection also claimed 149 lives, including 92 in Bengaluru, taking the state’s death toll to 13,646 and the city’s toll to 5,312 since the outbreak of the pandemic broke in mid-March, 2020. Among the districts, Tumakur reported 1,055 positive cases, followed by Kalaburagi (818), Mysuru (699), Bengaluru Rural (513), Dakshina Kannada (482), Mandya (413), Hassan (410) and Ballari (406), among others.

Of the 751 patients in the ICUs, 181 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 107 in Kalaburagi, 69 in Tumkur, 51 in Mysuru, 44 in Kolar, 43 in Davangere, 29 in Dharwad and 28 in Chamarajanagar. Out of 1,47,488 tests conducted across the state during the day, 16,531 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,30,957 through the RT-PCR method. The state’s positivity rate rose to 14.77 per cent while the case fatality rate is 0.68 per cent. Meanwhile, 72,706 people, including 31,744 senior citizens and 38,420 in the 45-59 years age group, were vaccinated during the day across the state. Cumulatively, 72,98,514 people have received the jab since the vaccination drive was launched on January 16 across the southern state.