Free Medical Camp in collaboration with AAP & Yenepoya Medical & Dental College

Free Medical Camp in collaboration with Aam Aadmi Party Dakshina Kannada and Yenepoya Medical and Dental College at Kelarai Neermarga Amritalogy School

Mangalore: On 3 July 2022, the first free medical camp was held in association with Aam Aadmi Party and Yenepoya Medical and Dental College at Kelarai Neermarga Amritalology School.

Aam Aadmi Party District President Santosh Kamath said that the program aims to bring health services to rural people in the areas of general medicine, dental treatment, eye check-ups, orthopedics, oncology (cancer check-ups), gynecology check-ups.

Yenepoya Medical College community cancer specialist Dr. Ibrahim Naganoor, Head Mistress of Amritalology School Sister Anitha D’souza, Aam Aadmi Party Coastal Zone President Jayaprakash Rao, Aam Aadmi Party Dakshina Kannada Joint Secretary Dilip Lobo, Mangaluru North Legislative Assembly Constituency President B. Naveen Chandra Poojary and the local leader of Nirumarga Naveen D’Souza organized the program.

Locals and Aam Aadmi Party workers were present in large numbers. About 250 people benefited from the camp.