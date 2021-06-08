Spread the love



















Free Online CET Crash Course at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management

Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management is organizing a Free Online Crash Course for CET aspirants from 14th June 2021. The course will have a total time duration of 120 hours. The crash course includes concepts in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. It will have a specially designed course structure and highly experienced and qualified faculties will be conducting it. There will also be regular mock tests during the course.

Dr. Rajesha S., Principal of Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management said ‘Due to the pandemic many students were unable to attend physical classes and could not prepare themselves for CET exams. This has made them stressful and there is a sense of uncertainty among students. Sahyadri has taken this initiative to help the students gain their confidence and prepare themselves for CET exams with experienced faculties mentorship.

To register for this free online CET crash course click on http://bit.ly/sahcetcc . Fo r more information contact 9448100000.

