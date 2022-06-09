Free pilgrimage a non-starter for Goans due to low response



Panaji: Citing low response to ‘Mukhymantri Dev Darshan Yatra Yojana’, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that free pilgrimage to senior citizens couldn’t take place as only 350 forms were received from interested persons.

“Financial provisions have been made for this scheme. We have even signed an agreement with Indian railways. We can book the tickets anytime provided we receive 1000 forms,” Sawant told reporters here.

The BJP government had announced this scheme before the assembly election and had promised to provide free pilgrimage to senior citizens. But the scheme could not start due to low response.

“This scheme is open. Those who want to go to this yatra, they can get forms from the deputy collector’s office or social welfare office and submit them. If we get 1000 forms then we can arrange a train. We have received only 350 forms, so we couldn’t arrange the train,” Sawant reiterated.

He said that one train will be sent to Shirdi in Maharashtra and another to Velankanni in Tamil Nadu.