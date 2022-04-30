Free Power Loom Training for Second Batch at Sahyadri College

Mangaluru: Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management, Mangaluru shall be offering free training for women in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi region on power loom. This training program is sponsored by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Government of India for the empowerment of women.

In each batch of 10-15 members will be given training on power loom by professional trainers. The first batch has successfully completed the training and training for the second batch will start on 9th May 2022.

Interested women in the age group of 18 – 45 shall provide their Aadhar number along with the application. The beneficiaries of the training program shall be eligible for government grants. Preference shall be given on a first come first serve basis.

Address: MBA Department, Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management, Mangaluru – 575007.

For more details contact 9845089165.