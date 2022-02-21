Free Power Loom training for Women at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management

Mangaluru: Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management, Mangaluru shall be offering free training for women in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi region on power loom. This training program is sponsored by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Government of India for the empowerment of women.

The training program shall benefit 140 women candidates. The training shall be for a month period in a batch of 15 members. Interested women in the age group of 18 – 45 shall provide their aadhar number along with the application. The beneficiaries of the training program shall be eligible for government grants to purchase power looms. Preference shall be given for first come first serve basis.

The last date for applying for power loom training shall be 5/03/2022. Address: MBA Department, Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management, Mangaluru – 575007. For more details contact 9845089165.