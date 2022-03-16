FREE Tickets for ‘The Kashmir Files’ Film from MLA BHARATH Shetty at Cineplex BHARATH Cinemas

Mangaluru: After chief minister Basavaraj Bommai officially exempted Vivek Agnihotri movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ from paying tax, a BJP MLA from Mangaluru North Constituency Dr Bharath Shetty has decided to offer free tickets to party workers to watch the movie. It is learnt that the MLA has arranged free tickets for party workers from his constituency, to watch the movie at Cineplex Bharath Cinemas on Wednesday,16 March 2022, and he has already booked one show of the Hindi film, that is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus.

Speaking to the media the MLA said “I will also watch the movie, along with 150 party workers on Wednesday. I have taken permission from the speaker to skip the assembly session and visit Mangaluru to watch the movie. Many party workers have been requesting me to arrange for more shows. Hence, I will book more shows from Monday, based on the demand from party workers,” .

“People should know the truth behind the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus. There is no political, religious or any other intention behind my initiative. It is a sad development that our people had to become refugees in their own country. This will never happen in any other part of the world. Hence, people should understand the circumstances that led to the exodus, and know how truth was hidden. More people should watch the movie. I thank chief minister Basavaraj Bommai for making the movie tax-free in Karnataka.” added MLA Shetty.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has tweeted @BSBommai: “Kudos to @vivekagnihotri for #TheKashmirFiles, a blood-curdling, poignant and honest narrative of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from their home land. To lend our support to the movie & encourage our people to watch it, we will make the movie tax-free in Karnataka.”