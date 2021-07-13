Spread the love



















Free travel for students appearing for SSLC exams in K’taka



Bengaluru: Considering the needs of the students appearing for SSLC examinations, the Karnataka government has announced free travel for them in State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses in the state.

The students can freely travel to the examination centre and return to their hometowns and villages, according to the directive. It has been told to the KSRTC authorities to make stops wherever is required for the students to reach examination centres.

The students appearing for the exams are asked to carry the hall ticket compulsorily, said Shivayogi Kalasad, the Managing Director of the KSRTC. The SSLC exams are being held in the state on July 19 and 22.

Like this: Like Loading...