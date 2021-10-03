Freedom a Precious Gift of Our Freedom Fighters! MSCL Celebrates this ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’

Spread the love



















Freedom a Precious Gift of Our Freedom Fighters! Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) Celebrated this ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ on Sunday, 3 October 2021 with the theme “VISWA GURU”! “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” is being celebrated on the basis of five pillars I.e. Struggle for Independence, Ideas of 75 years. Achievements of 75 years, Actions of 75 years and Resolutions of 75 years.

Mangaluru: Freedom is a precious gift of our Freedom fighters, and Mangaloreans celebrated this Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav together. Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav means the festival of completing 75 Years of Independence of the country. As you know that 15th August 1947 was the historic day when our country got freedom from the rule of Britishers. For this freedom, many Brave freedom Fighters and leaders had sacrificed themselves. So this year, India is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its independence which is being celebrated as Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav was started on 12 March 2021 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji on the completion of 91 years of Dandi March. This Mahotsav will continue till 15 August 2023. The aim of celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is to create a Vision for India in 2047. Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated on the basis of five pillars I.e. Struggle for independence, ideas of 75 years. achievements of 75 years, actions of 75 years and resolutions of 75 years.

These pillars of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav are meant to make the Younger generation aware of the history and struggle of independence.

Apart from this Mahotsav. the young generation has to be made aware of the achievements, actions, resolutions of the Country in 75 years so that it will inspire them to move forward and to realize the dreams of an independent India. Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is a tribute to our freedom fighters and freedom movement. And locally here in Mangaluru, the Mangaluru Smart City Ltd took the initiative of celebrating” Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” with great Enthusiasm and Joy. On this occasion, everyone bowed down to all the Brave freedom fighters and leaders of the country who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the Motherland.

While the British left the country, they broke this land into two pieces geographically. However, they could not break the spirit of an indivisible nation. It is intact even after 75 years of independence. Thanks to our culture. Now, it was the time to bring back our glory to make Bharath great again. Today Bharat is viewed as an exceptional country. Our country offers new solutions to modern-day problems. In order to reclaim the status of Viswa Guru again, MSCL took the initiative in organizing this programme in Mangaluru, where various programmes were held today in connection with the celebration of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

The Cycle Rally, the Vintage Car and Scooter, and walkathon from A B Shetty Circle, near Nehru Maidan was flagged off by DK Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra K V, MCC Mayor Premananda Shetty , joined by President of Fisheries Development Federation Nitin Kumar, Mangaluru Smart City Lt Managing Director Prashant Kumar Mishra, MCC Chief Whip Sudhir Shetty Kannur, President of Standing Committee Sandeep Garodi, Lokesh Bollaje and corporator Mrs Poornima, among others.

The rally which started from A B Shetty Circle terminated at the Mangala Stadium after passing through Clock Tower, Hampankatta Signal, Ambedkar Circle, Bunts Hostel, PVS, M G Road, Ballalbagh, Lalbagh and Lady Hill Circle. Mayor Premananda Shetty drove a vintage car in which he was accompanied by DC Rajendra. A cultural programme was organized at Mangala Stadium. In addition, a seafood festival, art show by artists, exhibition of art and various stalls were organized outside the stadium.

The rally was accompanied by 75 persons dressed to represent well known freedom fighters, a tableau carrying freedom fighters , Nasik Band , Tiger Dance, Chende troupe , colourful Puppet Show, Kangilu dance to add flavour and fervour to the procession.A group of children and their parents in Walkathon caught the eye with placards. At the other end outside Mangala Stadium a place making event , a huge on the spot canvas painting with several artists participating in celebration of the anniversary, an art exhibition, a group wise drawing competition all added class to the effort. The stage was reverberating with patriotic songs sung by the members of Mangala Music Club on Karaoke as the event headed to the closing ceremony.

Premananda Shetty, Mayor applauded the efforts being put all over the region to celebrate the AKAM and promote nation building. While Ln. Er. Vijaya Vishnu Mayya compered the flagging of event with panache , Rohit anchored the closing ceremony. Several notable artists, NGOs, distinguished and leading Lions Club, Leo, Rotary Club, ACCE(I) local center, CREDAI, Industry and Commerce representatives took part in the celebrations.

