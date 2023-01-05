French President’s diplomatic adviser calls upon Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held deliberations on areas of mutual interest with French President Emmanuel Macron’s diplomatic adviser Emmanuel Bonne, who called on him here.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held deliberations on areas of mutual interest with French President Emmanuel Macron’s diplomatic adviser Emmanuel Bonne, who called on him here.

Modi highlighted the close cooperation between India and France in various domains of their strategic partnership including defence, security and the Indo-Pacific.

He welcomed France’s support to India’s G20 presidency.

Bonne conveyed Macron’s message of friendship to Modi and briefed him on the strategic dialogue with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, which was held earlier in the day.

Discussions were also held on other areas of mutual interest and cooperation including energy, and culture.

Modi fondly recalled his recent meeting with President Macron in Bali and conveyed his invitation to Macron to visit India.

Bonne said Macron looks forward to his early visit to India.