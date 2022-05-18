French Tourist couple injured in Road accident at Malpe

Udupi: A French Tourist couple was seriously injured as their auto-rickshaw collided with a Tanker at the Citizen circle, Malpe here on May 18.

The names of the France Tourist couple are Yet to be known.

According to the Police, the couple were on their way to Malpe in an Auto rickshaw when a Tanker coming from the opposite direction collided with the Auto. Both sustained serious injuries and were taken to a private hospital in Udupi.

Malpe Police have visited the spot and are investigating.