Frequent Flyers Plea for Morning Flights from Mlore Intl Airport to Bengaluru

Mangaluru: Even though there are SIX flights DAILY from Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) to Bengaluru, but not even a single flight departing from MIA to Bengaluru during the morning hours. And travelers making frequent trips to Bengaluru are urging the airline companies to operate one or two morning flights to Bengaluru, which would benefit them a lot. At present the first flight starts close to noon, at around 11.55 am. Frequent flyers making a humble request have requested that flights should depart around 7am or 8am, so that they can reach Bengaluru and complete their work, and return on the same day.

The first flight to Bengaluru from MIA departs at 11.55 am, and the other flights departing from here to Bengaluru are at 1.40 pm; 6.50 pm; 8.40 pm; 9.30 pm and the last flight of the day departs at 10.15 pm. A Senior professor at a renowned education institution in the City who wanted to remain anonymous said, “When they had morning flights I used to travel to Bengaluru by flight, but after they stopped those services I switched to night bus travel, even though it’s very tiresome.Usually my appointment to meet a concerned person with education matter takes place between 10 am and noon, it was very convenient to travel by flight, so that I could return back the same day. Now it is impossible where I have to stay overnight at a hotel, and return the next day. Hope they will resume the morning hours flight service”.



Speaking to Team mangalorean, Willaim D’souza-the Proprietor of Globe Travels, Mangaluru said, “Early morning Indigo flight from Bengaluru to Mangaluru at 6:15 a.m. reaching Mangalore at 7:20 a.m. the same aircraft departs from Mangaluru at 7:55 a.m. reaching Mumbai at 9:25 a.m. So we do not have an early flight from MIA to Bengaluru which is a need of the hour to complete the work and to return to Mangaluru in the evening since Indigo has a late evening flight from Bengaluru at 8:25 p.m. which is good……We need a late evening flight around 9 p.m. to Mumbai so that people from Mumbai and other passengers connecting to international flights will be benefitted. Based on the request made by our clients to start morning flights from MIA to Bengaluru, we have forwarded the requests to the concerned airlines authorities, and they have assured us to do the needful soon or by next month”.



Meanwhile, an aviation geek, who goes by Twitter handle Travelgeek @geek_ixe, says that a morning flight to Bengaluru has been a major demand of flyers for many years. “A morning flight to the state capital is more convenient than in the afternoon,” he stated. As per a SpiceJet executive speaking to media had said that they had started a morning flight at 8.20 am to Bengaluru, with an aircraft that had 90 seats. Another low-cost airline started a flight with 120 seats, almost at the same time. As a result, the passenger load got divided, and resulted in closing down of service of both flight operations. He further said “Currently, we have received several requests from frequent flyers, to start morning flights, including from the police department. The issue is escalated with higher-ups. If all goes well, the morning flight to Bengaluru will commence from next month.



In the meantime, those traveling to Bengaluru from MIA and anxiously waiting for a morning flight will have to keep their fingers crossed, until they hear some good news about the commencement of morning flights to Bengaluru from Mangaluru.