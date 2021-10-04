Spread the love



















Frequent quakes reported in north K’taka, govt to set up study panel



Vijayapura (Karnataka): Earthquakes of below 2.7 magnitude, or minor on the Richter Scale, have been reported in two different parts of Karnataka’s Vijayapura district in the last 48 hours, causing panic among people.

The local people are apprehensive and panicked as they have experienced earthquakes five times in a span of a month. People also reported loud sounds emanating from the earth and whenever they hear these, they run outside their houses.

Experts say that frequent tremors are occurring due to south Indian plates moving towards north India.

Meanwhile, the state government is likely to constitute a subcommittee for an in-depth study.

During the past 7 days, Vijayapura was shaken by a quake of magnitude 3.1 and two between 2.0 and 3.0. The biggest quake was reported south of Bijapur city on October 1 and the most recent was reported on October 2 with a magnitude of 2.3.

