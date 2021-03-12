Spread the love



















Fresher’s Day Celebrated at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru



Mangaluru: Fresher’s Day at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru was inaugurated by Hariram Shankar, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & order) Mangaluru city and Mr. Jeevan Saldanha, Chairman of CII -Mangaluru, Chief Executive of Spectrum Industries, Mangaluru in the presence of Mr. Manjunath Bhandary, Chairman of Bhandary Foundation on Thursday, 11th March 2021.

Speaking on the occasion Hariram Shankar highlighted the vocational abilities of engineering and requested students to be clear on the prospective job that they want to pursue. He encouraged the students by reiterating that they have enrolled in the best college and it can be the perfect launch pad for them but it also depends on how they learn and take responsibility of own-self. There can be delayed gratification and one needs to be patient for their time to come, wherein one realizes and respects their own potential.

Addressing the gathering Jeevan Saldanha said although his family owned a shipping line of business, he wanted to follow his heart and work on his key strengths. He evaluated more than 40 projects and was persistent enough to pick the right one. He briefly spoke about the present education system and how it is encouraging students to perform better. He also advised the students to take up jobs that fuel up their passion.

Dr. Rajesha S, Principal and Prof Balakrishna S.S , Vice principal of Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management were present. The inaugural ceremony was followed by a cultural program.