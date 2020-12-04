Spread the love



















‘Friday’s Hunger Strike Withdrawn- CM has Agreed for Discussions on CDC’- Former MLC Ivan D’souza

‘Friday’s Hunger Strike Withdrawn- CM has Agreed for Discussions on Christian Development Corporation (CDC) ‘- Former MLC Ivan D’souza said during a press meet pertaining to the state government not forming the CDC.

Mangaluru : Following the press meet held by former MLC Ivan D’souza pertaining to state government scrapping off the formation of Christian Development Corporation (CDC) (Ref: Hunger Strike against Govt for Not Forming Christian Development Corporation on 4 Dec ), and during the press meet held on 3 December at Mangaluru Press Club, Ivan D’souza said, “The hunger strike which was scheduled for Friday, 4 December 2020, near Ambedkar statue in the premises of Town Hall has been withdrawn and has been postponed to a later date. The main purpose of the hunger strike was to pressurize the CM Yediyurappa and his government to form Christian Development Corporation and also to appoint a president and vice president for the CDC”.

Ivan further said, “In response to our press meets and our plan to hold a hunger strike on the same issue of CDC, the Chief Minister in his communication with us has agreed to have discussions/talks and has invited me and other Christian leaders to Bengaluru. We assume that there is a possibility of forming Christian Development Corporation, thus fulfilling our demands. So on CM’s words we have decided to withdraw the hunger strike, and if needed we may fix a new date for hunger strike, if things don’t go well with the meeting with CM. The date for the meeting with CM is not finalized yet”.

It should be noted that the CDC, which was formed in 2012, had only limited allocation by the Government, and it was of little help to educated Christian youth. Therefore many Catholic leaders and clergy had called for upgrading CDC which will largely help the community’s youth and the poor. It should be noted that many Government Departments have been using Christian educational institutions and health facilities for organizing departmental programmes, but it is regretful to note that officials were apathetic to the problems and plight of community members. Recently Bishop of Mysuru appealing the Government to de-list Christian community from Category 3B reservation, had said that the current listing is disadvantageous to the community in many ways, be it in getting jobs or Governmental benefits. He asked the community leaders to urge the Government to drop the Christian community from the 3B category list.

Sources reveal Chief Minister Yediyurappa, in his previous stint as CM in 2012, had set up Christian Development Council with a startup fund of Rs.50 crore. Now, Yediyurappa has allotted Rs.200 crore for the CDC in this year’s budget which was most welcome. Maintaining that the grants provided by the BJP Government was very much useful for community members, Mysuru Bishop had said that the other demands of the community will be brought to the notice of the Government. Later CDC Chairman Joylus D’Souza of Mangaluru had said that the State Government has been appealed to establish Christian Development Corporation for better redressal of community issues.

He said that although the CM had sanctioned a big amount in 2012, the CDC has limited authority and can only take up works such as repair and development of Churches. Pointing out that the CDC has limited scope for overall development and welfare of the community, Joylus said that a memorandum will be submitted to the Government soon seeking establishment of Christian Development Corporation as a broader initiative for comprehensive development of the community. D’souza had praised CM Yediyurappa and PM Modi for showing concern for the development of the society as a whole, and he had thanked the CM for allocating Rs.200 crore and extending support for community welfare measures. Now the Chief Minister Yediyurappa has made a U-turn in deciding not to form the Christian Development Corporation, which has fumed many Catholic leaders and the community.

Ashith Pereira- NSUI member, Alwyn D’souza- DK Catholic Sabha Coordinator, James Praveen- CSI Council Member, and Basil Rodrigues- Catholic Sabha member were present during the press meet.