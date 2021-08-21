Spread the love



















From Graduates to Post Graduates 202 Aspirants Join City Police Crash Course on 21 Aug

Mangaluru: It was a “Dream Come True” to these 202 Aspirants, of which 91 were girls and 111 boys, who got selected out of the 577 aspirants in the Final selection process, which consisted of RT-PCR test, Physical Test etc a couple of days ago. Now for these 202 aspirants who were working with less salary or were looking for a better job, can now earn Rs 27,000 plus salary as a Police Constable and Rs 38,000 plus salary as Sub-Inspector and also attractive benefits and incentives, after completion of the Classes and training.

Ever since N Shashi Kumar took charge as Mangaluru Police Commissioner he has taken various initiatives in the department like the Fitness Programme for the police, Covid Safety procedures for the benefit of the police, provided lunch & Dinner during pandemic/lockdown duty etc- and now adding to his credit is this one-month crash course for aspirants from DK/Mangaluru eager to join the police force. Since decades it has been noted by the Mangaluru department of police that youths from Dakshina Kannada rarely opt for a career in the police. Locals in Dakshina Kannada (DK) are not able to interact properly with personnel at the lower level in police stations here, as about 85% of them are from outside. The first person anyone meets at a police station is a constable. Locals face the issue of a language barrier.

According to data, in DK district police limits, only less percentage of the personnel are locals, and in Mangaluru city commissionerate, the number is abysmally low between 5-10%. Meanwhile, the Police department has been pinning their hopes on the substantial hike in the pay scale for Group-C police personnel to attract youths from coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada to the police force. Hitherto, very few from the region came forward to take up the khaki job as they did not find it attractive because of low pay, long working hours, disparity, Gulf jobs etc. It is learnt that issues related to self-respect, long working hours, disparity and several other issues have been discouraging locals from taking up the job. And this is a very good initiative taken by the police commissioner in trying to enrol more localites into the police force so that there would be a good connection and rapport between the police and citizens of Mangaluru/DK.

The dismal response from locals had affected policing and maintenance of law and order in the coastal region. Intelligence gathering with regard to communal and other serious issues was a major concern as cops hailing from outside the area, who constitute more than 90 per cent of the police force in these two districts, are not familiar with the local language Tulu. Further, most of the outsiders will be waiting to complete the mandatory three years tenure to take a transfer, leaving the department with a huge number of vacancies in the region. Therefore, in an attempt to encourage people from Dakshina Kannada district to join the police force, the Mangaluru city police had launched a month-long workshop for aspirants, and the registration for the same started on 9 August 2021.

If everything goes on well of these 202 selected aspirants for the City Police Posts to the legal procedures of appointing youth to the post of Police Constables/PSI in Dakshina Kannada/Mangaluru, we will be seeing our brand new COPS who are either Graduates, having done B Sc, B Com or B A or Post Graduates, having done M Sc, M Com, M BA, M CA etc, stationed at the Police Stations or on the City Streets managing the hectic city traffic. Many had decided to take up this civil job because of job security and also being a government job, where losing or getting laid off from the workplace will not happen unless you are at fault. Probably in the near future we will also be meeting new police faces with surnames like D’Souza, Pinto, Shetty, Rai, Rao, Bhat, Poojary, Alva, Kamath, Shenoy, Hussain, Nawaz etc, rather than the present Kudla police personnel on the job, with surnames like Channabasappa, Siddalingaaiah, Rudrappa, Somanna Gowda etc.

The inauguration of the Police Post Classes was held on Saturday, 21 August at St Aloysius Gonzaga School Auditorium, Mangaluru at 9 am, graced by dignitaries, namely- Deva Jyothi Ray -IGP-Western range, Mangaluru; Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar; DK Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra; DCP Hariram Shankar; Sonawane Rishikesh Bhagawan-DK Superintendent of Police; DCP -CAR Channaveerappa B Hadapada; Fr Melwin Pinto SJ-Rector, St Aloysius Institutions; Sanadanadas- Secretary-ISKCON, Arya Samaj Road, Mangaluru; P Ramanath Hegde- Trustee, Mangaladevi Temple, Mangaluru; among others.

The programme began with a prayer invoking God’s blessings rendered by ASI Venugopala of Urwa Police station, followed by the inauguration by lighting the traditional lamp by all the dignitaries on the dais. In his welcome address, Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, ” Out of the 577 aspirants who completed the final selection process, 202 will take the police post classes from 21 August, for a month at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru. During the course, it is compulsory that all candidates stay in the hostel facility at St Aloysius College and at Shanthi Kiran. The course will help aspirants prepare well during recruitment drives. The candidates are expected to produce a physical test certificate that they had cleared previously during police sub-inspector or police constable selection”

He further said, “The police department will bear the expenses of the food, while St Aloysius College, Mangaluru has generously accepted our request to provide hostel facilities, classrooms and a library. Separate stay arrangements have been made for men and women aspirants. The course will be held from 8 am to 8 pm every day. (8 am-1 pm; Lunch break and once again classes begin from 2 pm until 8 pm). The best part is that it is a FREE COURSE, and the first preference has been given for aspirants from the Dakshina Kannada district. This is an attempt to ensure that more locals are inducted into the police force”.

Addressing the audience, a few of the dignitaries on the dais, namely Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, IGP-Western-Range, Superintendent of Police, among others praised the Mangaluru Police Commissioner for his initiative in starting this course for the locals, and urged the aspirants to be serious during the classes and training, and once completed the course, to be dedicated, committed and hard-working while on the job, serving the society. The vote of thanks was delivered by DCP Hariram Shankar, while the programme was compered by Police Inspector Jyotirling Honakatti, of Barke Police Station.

Team Mangalorean interacted with a bunch of aspirants who were eagerly waiting to get started with their one-month crash course and get assigned as Police Constable or Police Sub Inspector- Ms Badrunisha, a B SC Agriculture graduate from a Bengaluru College said that her aim is to be a dedicated, committed and honest police sub-inspector, since she had the passion since her high school and college days- and she is eagerly waiting to be in the police uniform and serve the society. Harshitha, having done her M Sc in Psychology from SDM College-Ujire and was working as a counselor for couple of years, decided to be a police personnel since her father (Mukunda B was ASI in Mangaluru served for a long time) and wanted to follow in her father’s footsteps. “I also had a passion to be a cop, since I had taken up criminology as a subject in degree classes, and very much optimistic, and to serve the people” she said.

Vedavathi, aged 23 having done M Eco from Mysuru University in 2020 always had interest to be a cop since her youth days, and since there were no opportunities until now, she grabbed this chance to join the police classes. “I want to be good cop, dedicated, hard working, sincere, corrupt-free, honest and committed, and that’s my assurance when I take up the police post” she said. Team Mangalorean wishes all the best to these 202 aspirants looking forward either to be a police constable or Police Sub Inspector. Success galore!

