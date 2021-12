From Positive to Negative! Second Test finds Mangaluru Man Negative for Omicron

Mangaluru: A second RT-PCR test found a 27-year-old man from the city negative for Omicron. The man was found positive for COVID-19 following his return from Ghana on 16 December 2021. Genomic study of his samples showed he was infected by Omicron. He was kept under isolation at the District Wenlock Hospital where RT-PCR tests were done on the ninth and tenth day of isolation.

The first test showed him negative for Omicron on Friday. Similarly the second test report showed him negative for the infection on Saturday. District COVID-19 Nodal Officer H. Ashok said the man was sent to his house on Sunday where he will continue to be in home isolation for seven days. All the seven patients, who were found positive for Omicron, have recovered, he added.

Dr. Ashok said repeat RT-PCR tests of 17 primary contacts of the man from Dakshina Kannada, who were negative for the infection, were done on the eight day of their quarantine. Ten of them were negative from the infection, while reports of the remaining seven were awaited, he said.