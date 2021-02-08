Spread the love



















Frontline Workers Including DC, ZP CEO, Addl. SP Receive First Jab of COVID-19 Vaccine in Udupi

Udupi: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Udupi G Jagadesh and other frontline workers on February 8 received the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine during the inauguration of the 2nd phase of vaccination, here at the District Government Hospital Ajjarkad, Udupi.

The DC G Jagadesh, Udupi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive officer Dr Naveen Bhat, Additional SP Kumarachandra, Udupi Tahsildar Pradeep Kurdekar, CMC Commissioner Uday Shetty and other officials received the first shot of the vaccine at the District Hospital, Udupi.

After being administered the vaccine, DC G Jagadeesh said that the vaccination is completely safe and everyone should come forward to receive it as and when their turn comes.

He said that the vaccination programme is crucial to win the war against the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the DC hailed the efforts of the Health Department for being proactive in starting the vaccination drives in the district.

DHO Dr Sudhir Chandra Sooda, District Surgeon Dr Madhusudhan Naik and others were present.