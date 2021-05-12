Spread the love



















Frontline Workers! Udupi Journalist’s Receive First Dose of COVID Vaccine

Udupi: As Karnataka State Government declared journalists as frontline workers, the district administration along with the Udupi district working Journalists Association held a free COVID vaccination drive for journalists on May 12 at the IMA Bhavan Brahmagiri.

On a priority basis, 130 journalists of the Udupi district were administered the Covishield vaccine for the novel coronavirus. Recently Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, after a cabinet meeting in Bengaluru, has announced that journalists will be administered vaccine for the novel coronavirus on a priority basis.

Karnataka along with a few states have announced free COVID-19 vaccination for journalists. Earlier, the states of Punjab, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar had declared journalists as frontline workers.

Udupi district Health officer Dr Sudheerchandra Sooda, District covid nodal officer Dr M G Rama, District information officer Manjunath, District working Journalist’s Association president Rajesh Shetty, Secretary Nazeer Polya, Treasurer Umesh Marpalli and others were present.