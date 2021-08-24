Spread the love



















FSL report on hair samples confirms drugs consumption of film actresses



Bengaluru: In a major development, the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) report has confirmed that multi-lingual actresses Sanjjanaa Galrani, Ragini Dwivedi and others consumed drugs.

Both were arrested and released on bail later in this connection. The police have also arrested Viren Khanna, an event manager, Aditya Alva, son of former late minister and a close relative of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberai and others in connection with the case.

The developments made national headlines and all accused pleaded to be innocents.

Along with actresses, the reports have also confirmed that Viren Khanna, Rahul Tonse, both event managers were using drugs.

The City Crime Branch (CCB) police, investigating the case, have sent hair samples of the accused persons for tests to check on drugs consumption. The test is known as the hair follicle test or hair drug test.

The lab had rejected the samples of hair of the actresses for the first time and the samples were resent. The CCB had also written to the CFSL to provide results as early as possible.

The samples were sent 9 months ago along with samples of nails and urine. The hair samples were sent for the first time in the drugs case in the state. Since the drug traces could be found for up to one year.

Generally, blood and urine samples were sent as drugs could be detected only within 24 to 48 hours.

Inspector Puneeth, the investigating officer of the case has submitted the reports to the 33rd CCH court in Bengaluru. The reports will be added to the charge sheet against the actresses and others.

Though the officers were not available for comment on the development, the CCB had released a press note claiming that they have sent hair samples of the accused in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases to Hyderabad Central Forensic Science Laboratory.

The accused who avoided the arrests for a long time could have escaped from urine and other routine blood tests as they confirmed the presence of drugs in the body if only submitted within 48 hours of consumption, the note said.

“Hair samples will retain the traces of drugs up to 1 year. The new method has helped the police to trace the drug consumption of the accused in NDPS cases. The Police Commissioner Kamal Pant has appreciated the effort and use of novel method by CCB police,” Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner (Crime) stated.

“We have sent samples of accused persons in drugs cases arrested last year. Now the reports have come. This is an alarming bell for those who involve in drug consumption,” he underlined.

Bengaluru police had arrested actresses Sanjjanaa Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi in September 2020. Sanjjanaa was granted bail in December 2020. Ragini Dwivedi obtained bail in January 2021 from the Supreme Court after her bail plea was dismissed by the Karnataka High Court.

Sanjjanaa Galrani has responded that she does not know about the CFSL report. She said she will answer only after obtaining the details of the CFSL report.

