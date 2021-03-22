Spread the love



















Fudar Pratishthan Felicitates 195 Academic Achievers of Mangalore and Udupi Diocese

Mangalore: Fudar Pratishthan held a felicitation ceremony “Fudar Pratishthan Puraskar-2021” for students who secured ranks in academics at the Milagres Jubilee Hall here, on March 21.

195 meritorious students of SSLC, PUC, degree and Post Graduation from Udupi and Mangalore Diocese were honoured on the occasion.

Emeritus Bishop of Mangalore Diocese Dr Aloysius Paul D’Souza inaugurated the programme.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Aloysius Paul D’Souza encouraged the students to participate in the competitive exams and provided guidance on how to face the challenges in society.

The principal of SNM Polytechnic Moodbidri, J J Pinto, was the chief guest of the function. In his keynote address, Pinto talked about avenues for public service and various scholarships available under government schemes.

President of Fudar Prathisthan Gerald D’Costa chaired the function. The president of Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh Stany Lobo and President of Catholic Sabha Udupi Pradesh Robert Menezes were the guests of honour.

During the programme, civil judge Sparsha D’Souza of Rosario Cathedral and L J Fernandes of Venur, who served Fudar Prathisthan as secretary for 15 years, were honoured.

Office Bearer of Fudar Pratisthan Fr Walter D’mello, Vice President of the organisation welcomed the gathering. Secretary Alwyn Quadras delivered the vote of thanks. Melreeda Jane Rodrigues and Vivid D’Souza compered the programme. Office bearers and trustees of Fudar Prathisthan were present on the dais.



