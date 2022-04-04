Fudar Pratistan presents scholarships to 182 talented students, to excel in life

Mangalurum: The Christian community flourished in the erstwhile South Canara district because of sacrifices and the generosity of the bygone generation, said Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, bishop of Mangaluru diocese.

Bishop was speaking after inaugurating Fudar Pratistan Puraskar – 2020 – 21 that was held at Milagres Jubilee Hall, here on Sunday April 3.

He also said, ‘The generous contributions by the Christians attributed to building/reconstructing/renovating and also growth of the churches, education institutions, social welfare organizations etc in the limits of Mangaluru diocese. Those who give generously are never abandoned. It’s indeed worthy to help the people in their difficulties, said the bishop.

Bishop appealed to the students to embrace universal brotherhood. In this context, Dr Saldanha said, ‘Shun the four-walls around your locality, and instead develop universal brotherhood. Growing beyond that would reform the community.’

The newly-appointed judicial magistrate Joyleen Mendonca, Fudar Pratistan® president Gerald D’Costa, Elroy Kiran Crasto, treasurer, Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh® spiritual director Fr Dr J B Saldanha, Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh® president Stany Lobo, Catholic Sabha Udupi Pradesh® president Mary D’Souza, MCC Bank chairman Anil Lobo Permai and others were present at the dais.

Bishop felicitated Joyleen Mendonca who was recently appointed as judicial magistrate during the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Fr Dr J B Saldanha highlighted the great migration of Mangalorean youth to overseas countries and its impact on their elderly parents back in India. He said, ‘The world is ever changing. Everything gets obsolete in a matter of a few years. The careers that were rosy would become zero in a fast changing world. There are ample opportunities for the community to try for civil service jobs as we have specialized training at St Aloysius Institutions, here. The future lies in exploring entrepreneurship in our native towns and government jobs because nothing is static in overseas countries. The worldwide countries are subject to all kinds of upheavals and epidemics,’ said Fr Saldanha.

Gerald D’Costa also stressed on the need for children to take care of their elderly parents as they have done utmost sacrifices in their fruitful years. It’s sickening to see elderly living in old age homes whose children are far away in the US, Canada, New Zealand etc. One can carve out a better future in hometowns, if not the luxurious living of overseas countries that the immigrants are used to and seldom give up to settle down in the motherland.

It was indeed an awakening call for all those parents of Puraskar recipient students to revise their future plans as per the changing times.

Joyleen Mendonca said, ‘I have been appearing for a legal job for over 6 years and it was her second attempt at a personal interview that she cleared and was appointed as judicial magistrate. When I faced setbacks, my brother who joined the Indian army at 17 years, always supported me to keep trying till you succeed. I thank my mother and brother, husband for supporting me throughout my life,’ said Mendonca.

She also advised the talented students not to get frustrated in failures instead keep trying till you become successful.

Fudar Pratistan® presented scholarship and Puraskar to 182 students, toppers in SSLC, PUC, degree and professional courses from across Mangaluru diocese, as a token of appreciation to motivate them to excel in life and careers.

Fudar Pratistan® vice president Fr Walter D’Mello welcomed the gathering. The secretary Alwyn Quadros proposed vote of thanks. Vivid and Arun compered the programame.