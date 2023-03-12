Fun-Day Club celebrated Women’s day 2023 Season 2

Fun-Day Club celebrated Women’s day 2023 Season 2 on 09th March Thursday at Inspire Hall Hilal. The highlight of the event was a recognition ceremony that honored women who have made significant contributions to society.

Honored Dr. Bindu Salim (Medical) Mrs Lakshaka (Art), Mrs Nabeesakutty (Entrepreneur), Mrs Mallika Babu (Art), Mrs Rini Bijoy (Agriculture), and Sis. Sini Joseph (Social Service) for their excellent achievement and services rendered to the society.

Newly elected Indian Embassy Apex Body Presidents of ICC- Mr Manikandan, ICBF – Mr Shanavas Bava, ISC – Mr Abdurahiman along with the ICC Vice President Mr Subramanaya Hebbagelu, MC Member Adv. Jaffar Khan, Sumaa Mahesh Gowda & Radio 98.6 Marketing Manager Mr. Noufal Abdul Rahman were the chief guests at the event. Fun day club also honored the newly elected apex body presidents and representatives during the event.

The program included a range of activities that aimed to empower women and raise awareness about issues that affect them. The presence of Playback Singer Dr Madhu Balakrishnan, Actor Mr Jayaraj Warrier, and Mr Chandramohan Pillai was also a highlight of the event.

