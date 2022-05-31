Fun-Filled ‘KARAVALI MILANA ‘ hosted by SACAA Concludes in a Grand Note

Fun-Filled ‘KARAVALI MILANA’- the 16th JAAI South Zone Jesuit Alumni Congress hosted by St Aloysius College Alumni Association (SACAA) Concludes in a GRAND NOTE. This report contains details of the Fun & Frolic Night/Fellowship bash at St Aloysius AIMIT -Beeri campus on 27 May, and the second day sessions held on 28 May, 2022 at LCRI Hall, St Aloysius College , Mangaluru.



Mangaluru: St Aloysius College Alumni Association (SACAA) hosted the Karavali Milana which is the 16th South Zone Jesuit Alumni Congress on 27 May and 28 May 2022. Alumni representatives from Jesuit Schools and Colleges from the Provinces of Karnataka, Madurai, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and Kerala, in the age group of 25 to 75 attended. Out of 250 plus registrations, 50 were reserved for Alumni from St Aloysius College.

The programme began on 27 May at 3.00 pm with the Inauguration. Provincial of Karnataka province Rev Fr Dionysius Vaz SJ was the Chief Guest. Chenthil Kumar the National President of JAAI, Rev Fr. Swebert D’Silva the PCA of Karnataka and Krishna Reddy the South Zone president of JAAI were the guests of honour. On the occasion there was a book release event marking the Ignatian Year “St Ignatius Loyola- Cannon Balled to Sainthood”authored by Prof. Edmund Frank, the 1971 batch alumnus of St Aloysius College.

The welcome address was delivered by Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ-the Principal of St Aloysius College, followed by inauguration of the programme by lighting the lamp by the dignitaries on the dais. Briefing on the launch of the Congress was done by Fr Swebert D’silva SJ, and introductory remarks were delivered by Chenthil Kumar. Following the book release, the salient features of the book were briefed by the author Prof Edmond Frank.

Rector of St Aloysius Institutions Fr Melwin Pinto SJ also spoke and highlighted the achievements of the alumni and urged the alumni to give back to their Alma mater and keep in touch with their Alma mater and its management. The first session will be on “Role of alumni in promoting entrepreneurship among youths- start ups- incubation’”. The resource person for this session is MV Nair, Chairman of the TransUnion CIBIL. The session was moderated by Prof Edmund Frank.

FUN-FILLED EXTRAVAGANZA & FELLOWSHIP AT ST ALOYSIUS AIMIT-BEERI CAMPUS

After a long deliberation of the inaugural of JAAI at LCRI Hall on 27 May, it was time to have some fun and frolic at the beautiful St Aloysius AIMIT -Beeri campus, where many of the delegates boarded the four Institution buses from St Aloysius College campus to the AIMIT campus. The delegates had a short tour of the AIMIT campus, prior to the cultural programme held at the AIMIT hall.

Following a traditional Prayer dance, a mesmerizing Tribal Malayalam dance enthralled the audience and received loud applause. Taking into the world of instrumental music, solo performance on flute by Rueben Machado, a faculty at St Aloysius College was a soothing experience for all in the audience. Then followed the scintillating Dance Performance by SHRESHTA, and the cultural part ended with a Dance on Covid warriors, where both received high applause and some even called for encores. The programme was eloquently compered by Ms Noorain Shaikh and Ms Lisha Periera, both students of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru

Then came the interesting and socializing part of that night which everyone was anxiously waiting for to raise their spirits , feelings and what not- it was the FELLOWSHIP moment, where everyone mingled with each other, shared news and views, while sipping on their favourite ??? and munching on delicious appetizers- until it was time to savour on the sumptuous buffet spread with a array of local dishes, among others. And following the curfew time, everyone was back on their buses, to head back to their respective lodging places. Viva JAAI!

SECOND DAY SESSION OF JAAI AT ST ALOYSIUS LCRI HALL

Report by Naveen Mascarenhas

The second day began with the nice breakfast served at the Gelge Hall to all the delegates and Organising team, consisting of the world famous Idli-Vada Combination, along with the sweet sheera, plantain and boiled egg. At 9.30 am everyone assembled at the Fr Robert Sequeira Hall of the LCRI Block for the second Input session of the Congress from Dr G Srinikethan – Former Professor from NITK, Surathkal. He is presently the director of technical Research at NITTE Education Trust. He spoke on the topic “Engaging the youth in Sustainable Development”.

Promoting the environment and the role that youth could and should play, nhe spoke eloquently for 45 minutes with authentic statistical data and facts. The session was moderated by Dr Cleetus D’Souza – the former professor of Biochemistry from Mysore University and currently the adjunct professor at St Aloysius College (Autonomous). He was also awarded with the eminent Aloysian award 2022 and is the executive committee member of SACAA – the alumni association of St Aloysius College (Autonomous). He gave the introductory remarks, introduced the speaker and towards the end summed up the whole session with a vote of thanks.

Rev Fr Paul Benedict SJ, Province Coordinator Alumni (PCA) from the Chennai Province was the Guest of Honor who welcomed The speaker with a Bouquet of flowers and shared his thoughts on Sustainable development. There was a short interaction session, in which the delegates from the audience paused questions on the topic. It was a real joy to see the number of queries and remarks the delegates had, which had to be stopped only due to the time constraint the organisers had

After the tea break, at 11 am the participants again gathered in the hall, this time for the Report Presentation from all the provinces. The reports highlighted mainly the contributions made by each alumni association in the region towards Covid-19 relief work during the first and second wave, the Alumni gatherings and few other significant programmes like blood donation, tree plantation, honoring of the staff and meritorious students etc.

The Andhra and Telangana report was presented by Dr Mariadoss, Chennai by Fr Paul Benedict SJ, Karnataka by Naveen Mascarenhas- Secretary of SACAA, Kerala by Rev Fr Jose Mathew-PCA of Kerala Province, Madurai by L Regis. Sr Candy, Roger, Charlet Rose Mary Vijaya supplemented with the work done at their alumni association. Mr Regis made a personal request to the congress delegates to think over the role the alumni associations should play in developing the alumni, as nothing much is done to the student community once they pass out from the portals of the institute. He urged the Office Bearers to take up this matter and think of conducting meaningful programmes and sessions to strengthen the alumni psychologically, emotionally as they have a vital role to play in the family life and society at large

The afternoon lunch had a mix of North and South Indian delicacies. Mango curry dish was savored by one and all along with payasam, jeegujje(Breadfruit) podi. In the afternoon the third input session of the congress began at 1.45 pm, from Mrs Brinda Adige, a social activist from Bengaluru. She spoke on the topic “ Gender Sensitivity, Families and Me” for 25 minutes. The audience were mesmerized with her input which consisted of real-life situations, statistical data, reservation policy and the role each one of us can and should play. I am not for Gender Neutrality, but I am for Gender Sensitivity, she said answering the question during the Interaction period. This session was ably moderated by Dr Rose Veera D’Souza – Dean of Arts Faculty of St Aloysius College (Autonomous) who introduced the speaker to the gathering. The guest of honour was Rev Fr Jose Mathew- PCA of Kerala Province, who welcomed the speaker with a flower bouquet and also spoke his mind on the very topic.

The business session of the Congress wherein new General Council (GC) members and office bearer’s selection for the next term, that is 2022-2025, to happen started at 3 pm. Rev Fr Swebert D’Silva – PCA of Karnataka Province Conducted the proceedings of this session, He read out the guidelines for this session which was unanimously agreed upon with small suggestions like adding WUJA member as permanent invitee to the General Council of South Zone, Voting Rights of the permanent invitees etc. Each Province nominated 5 members to the GC and thus 25 members were chosen for the 5 provinces of the southern zone. The 5 PCA Jesuit fathers were also present along with JAAI National President Mr Chenthi Kumar and South Zone President Mr GVSR Krishna Reddy.

The house unanimously elected Dr Richard Gonsalves from Karnataka Province to lead the GC as President, Thomas from Loyola Chennai as the Secretary, Mr D Ramesh from Andhra and Telangana Province to be the Vice President, Mr Ram Prakash from Kerala Province to be the Joint Secretary and Mr Mani S from Madurai to be the Treasurer. JAAI President spoke on the occasion and congratulated the outgoing team lead by GVSR Krishna Reddy for the last 5 years and the Newly elected President and its Office Bearers, the outgoing president GVSR Krishna Reddy speaking on the occasion thanked all the members for their support and specially he thanked the secretary Dr Richard for organizing the 6 GC meetings systematically and successfully in all the provinces during his term.

There was a photo session soon after the conclusion of the business session. The other delegates were taken for a Campus tour during this time to visit the world-famous chapel known for its fresco’s paintings, museum and Olympic size swimming pool The valedictory ceremony began at 4. 15 pm. Mr Chenthil Kumar- President of JAAI was made the chief guest as the chief guest designate N Vinaya Hegde, the chancellor of Nitte University and Proud Alumna could not come. Two delegates Dr Mariadoss from Andhra and Mani from Madurai gave the feedback of the 2 days congress. Rev Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, Rector of St Aloysius Institution congratulated one and all for their presence in the congress and urged the members to implement the suggestions given and ideas, in developing the youth especially the student community in the respective provinces.

Stephen Pinto, President SACAA welcomed the gathering and Mr Naveen, Secretary SACAA proposed a vote of thanks. Naveen Almeida from the English Department of the College compered the programme. The 2 days event was video recorded by the Post Graduate students of Journalism and Mass Communication and the day wise highlights were prepared and circulated to all the delegates

The delegates then gathered at the Chapel area for a group photograph and later were taken to Al-Vana venue comprising Miyawaki- The Urban Forest region. Arjun Mascarenhas explained the concept of the forest and its benefits to the delegates. Dinner was served to the members opening at 7 pm . It was time then to bid adieu to all the guests, who headed back to their destinations carrying sweet memories from this unique, well organized two days event, with a promise to serve the society without counting the cost and meet at Chennai in the year 2025 for the 17th Congress.

With Inputs from Naveen Mascarenhas- Faculty-St Aloysius College; Member SACAA and Committee member JAAI