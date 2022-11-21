Fundraiser through Music & Christmas Sale at Father Muller

Mangaluru: Come every day Doctors are busy bees, buzzing around with their chivalry to treat the sick. But! coming Wednesday, 23 Nov 2022 will witness Doctors unplugged with the Alumni Musical Nite “Mojo 2022” at the Father Muller Convention Centre bringing in musical, dance and motivational talk to the people of Mangalore. The event will begin at 6 pm and conclude at 9 pm with many genres of music in the itinerary and the sale of Handicraft and Christmas decorations along with food fete.

The Alumni Association of the Father Muller Medical College (FMMCAA) is an active and thriving community of past students who engage in promoting fraternity and causes in aid of education and healthcare. They have been actively partaking in numerous events even marking the 20 years of the inception of the Father Muller Medical College last year. This year under the leadership of Dr Archana Bhat, Associate Professor Dept of Medicine and president of the FMMCAA and Dr Cimona Dsouza, Assistant Professor Dept of ENT and Secretary of FMMCAA, both being alumni of the Father Muller Medical College.

This year the focus of the Alumni is to aid Renal (kidney) Failure patients who require Dialysis regularly and the welfare fund of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions a corpus for staff working at the Institutions.

Star attraction will be the performance by Dr Dhruva Gulur, MD from USA and Dr Vishwakanth Bhagavathula who will exhibit their exceptional musical skill to enthral the audience. Rap music, Live Orchestra, DJ Music and solo performances will be part of the festive night.

The tickets for entry as part of the fundraiser are at Rupees 200 only, which will include entry into the magnificent Father Muller Convention Centre. Tickets can be booked through the QR code on the handout/advertisement or could be bought as a walk-in.

On the Lower Deck of the convention centre, the Muller Mini will have an array of starters, snacks and dinner items catered by Maya International at affordable cost. From chats to beverages, dosa to biryani, pure veg and Non-veg, chocolates to desserts, all under one roof could be bought at the counters. The hall will be a non-alcoholic zone keeping in mind the cause.

The front entrance will have the stall of the Father Muller Rehabilitation Unit, which will put on sale handicraft products made in the unit and those of other handicraft units around the country. Christmas decorative items will be put on sale and for pre-booking. Products from Care Kashmir, paper mâché Christmas decorative will be on sale. These products are hand-made by the differently abled to support themselves and FMCI has given impetus and support for holistic development and earnings for them. The Father Muller Rehabilitation Unit is part of the MESH (Maximizing Employment to Serve the Handicapped) network that helps the sale of handicraft items made only by the differently abled in the country and abroad.

The nite will be held in the full air-conditioned 1700 seater convention centre with grand visuals and sounds. The entry to the event will be through the Pumpwell side (convention centre entrance), with parking for over 700 cars and many bikes. The event is open for all those who love music and also have the heart to help dialysis patients. Calling all the Mangaloreans of Namma Kudla in making it a successful cause to help the needy. Let's jam into jive our hearts. Those who cannot make it but would like to donate could scan the invite and donate to the cause.




