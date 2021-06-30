Spread the love



















Furnace Oil Racket busted, Four arrested in Puttur

Mangaluru: The Puttur police busted a furnace oil racket and arrested four persons in Kadaba on June 29, night.

The arrested have been identified as G Das (37), Singaraj (42), S Karthi (27) and Selvaraj (60).

According to the police, on June 29, at around 12:30 pm, DySP Dr Gana P Kumar getting reliable information about the stock of furnace oil tapped from other tankers at Mannagundi, Kadaba, informed the Tahsildar and the Geologists of the Mines and Geology Department. Dr Gana along with the Puttur police, Tahsildar and the Geologists got into action and raided the place.

During the raid, it was found that the accused were filling furnace oil to the tankers bearing registration Nos, TN 12U 4279 and CAA 9394, which were parked near a house. The accused were using pumps to fill the furnace oil from other tankers and were filling in the underground tank. When the accused saw the police they tried to flee from the spot but the police nabbed all four persons.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they along with Raghunathan and Muttu Pandy had an understanding with the tanker drivers transporting furnace oil. The tanker drivers took the tankers to Kukradi where about 50 to 200 litres of furnace oil was being tapped from every tanker and stored in an underground tank. Later the stolen oil was illegally transported to Chennai by tanker owners Raghunathan and Pandy.

The police seized 10,500 litres of furnace oil stored in four compartments of 2 tankers, a diesel pump set, can, measuring gauge, motorbike, rented house agreement documents, five mobile phones, equipment used for the crime and cash Rs 24,000 all worth Rs 35,21,400.

The Uppinangady police have registered a case under sections 379,417,420,287 of IPC and section 23 of the Petroleum Act.

