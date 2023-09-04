G20 Summit: Temporary closure of few metro gates urged

To ensure impeccable security measures for the upcoming G20 Summit in the city, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) has written to the Chief Security Commissioner of DMRC to temporarily close certain metro station gates leading to the designated VVIPS route and summit venue.



New Delhi: To ensure impeccable security measures for the upcoming G20 Summit in the city, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) has written to the Chief Security Commissioner of DMRC to temporarily close certain metro station gates leading to the designated VVIPS route and summit venue.

“Commencing from September 8 and continuing until September 10, this precautionary measure is being undertaken to bolster security efforts,” said a senior police official.

In a detailed correspondence, DCP (Metro) G. Ram Gopal Naik has identified 39 specific metro stations where these security actions are required.

Among these, Dhaula Kuan, the Supreme Court, Bhikaji Cama Place, Khan Market, and Janpath stations have been categorised as particularly ‘Sensitive’ stations, warranting heightened vigilance and control.

According to the letter, the Supreme Court station on the Delhi Metro will undergo temporary closures of all its gates from September 8 to 10.

Meanwhile, the Janpath station, which is designated as sensitive, will only have operational access through gate number 2.

At Bhikaji Cama Place, another station marked as sensitive, all gates are instructed to be closed. In contrast, Khan Market, also designated as sensitive, will have gate numbers 1, 2, and 3 closed, with gate number 4 remaining open for both entry and exit.

Gate number 2 at Kailash Colony station will be temporarily closed, and at Lajpat Nagar metro station, all gates except gate number 5 will be closed during this period, as indicated in the letter.

However, it’s important to note that there will be no restrictions on entry and exit for commuters at stations such as Chirag Delhi, Greater Kailash, Nehru Enclave, Kalkaji Mandir, Rajiv Chowk, Chawri Bazar, Dhaula Kuan, South Campus, Aero City, Dwarka Sec-21, Panchsheel Park, and Chandni Chowk.

Like this: Like Loading...