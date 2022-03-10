Gadkari lays foundation for infra projects worth Rs 1,407cr



Gurugram: Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways, Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stone of 19 projects worth Rs 1,407 crore, including the inauguration of a four-lane U-turn underpass on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (NH-48) near Ambience Mall, here on Wednesday.

An event was organised at Panchgaon Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway in Gurugram, officials said.

Apart from Gadkari, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other BJP leaders were also present at the event.

During the event, the union minister inaugurated a four-lane U-turn underpass built at a cost of about Rs 103 crore near Ambience Mall in Gurugram on Wednesday.

Apart from this, Gadkari also laid the foundation stone for construction and reparing work of the of Dharuhera-Bhiwadi link road, flyover at Kapriwas Chowk and Dwarkadhish Chowk at a cost of about Rs 147.51 crore.

Gadkari also laid the foundation stone for the construction of an elevated highway and a small bridge in Manesar with a cost of Rs 86 crore besides this, the construction of a flyover in Bilaspur, bridge near Masani barrage and Dodhai, culvert near Laduwas Gurjar, construction of flyover at Bawal Chowk.

The minister also laid the foundation stone for the maintenance and remaining work of the Delhi-Jaipur Highway in the states of Haryana and Rajasthan.