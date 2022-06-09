GAIL Workers Damaging Water Pipeline has Left Citizens Out of Water for 2-Days  

GAIL Gas Pipeline Workers Damaging Water Pipeline due to carelessness and Negligence has Citizens Out of Water for 2-Days in many areas, who get water supply from the main water tank at Bendore, near Horticulture. Water service will be restored in the areas affected by this issue namely Kadri, Yeyyadi, Udayanagar, Bejai, Kapikad, Nanthoor, among other areas by TONIGHT or TOMORROW depending upon rectifying the damaged water pipe.

Mangaluru: Following the report (Ref : While MCC Says ‘SAVE WATER’, Workers of GAIL Co Wasting Water by Negligence ) published on Wednesday 8 June, where the workers of GAIL Pipeline Gas Company had damaged the MCC Water pipe resulting in wastage of gallons and gallons of water, and after MCC staff had shut the water flow from the main water tank at Bendore near the Horticulture, has put citizens in hardship of not getting the water from Wednesday morning till now ( 9 June afternoon).

MCC engineers and workers are at the scene of a water pipeline damaged in front of Lions Seva Mandir in Mallikatta, trying to fix the problem, and they are still trying to locate the damaged portion of the water pipe. Speaking to Team Mangalorean MCC Executive Engineer Ashwin said, “Even though we traced one portion of the damaged water pipe and replaced it, we are yet to find the other damaged portion of the pipe, which may take a few hours since digging has to be done. The delay in the start of the work was due to the non-availability of earth-movers/JCB, but we will try to restore the water service by tonight or by early morning. Kindly request the citizens to bear with us until then”.

It should be noted that when they dig to lay the water pipelines or Gas Pipelines, they either damage the utility cables or existing water lines, thereby creating a mess and inconvenience to the citizens of Mangaluru. We have seen all these disasters in the past and are seeing them again and again, and nothing has been done to stop these two agencies at the helm of Water and Pipeline gas who are damaging water pipes where gallons and gallons of water is lost.

Along with GAIL pipeline gas company workers, there are also workers of Jalasiri Water Project, who dig concrete roads thereby creating more inconveniences and hardships, both for pedestrians and motorists. And no one from the district administration nor Mangaluru City Corporation is raising their voice or taking any action, since the gas pipeline is a project initiated by PM Modi, and the Jalasiri water scheme project is approved by CM Bommai – and our local leaders and officials are on the same boat.

While most of the City is dying of thirst due to low water supply during summer times, here we have water being lost due to human error and negligence. Water leaks are becoming a big cause for concern with corporations/municipalities desperately trying to conserve more water while trying to decrease the amount of clean water that is being wasted through burst water pipes. Locals say this is indicative of the volume of water being wasted and leaking out of the city’s ageing water infrastructure or human error. If the leaks were fixed there would be no need to conserve water.

Summers bring shortages, even for those served by the city’s plumbing. Everywhere, the steep ascent of demand has caused a run on groundwater. The well owners drill deeper and deeper, chasing the water table downward as they all keep draining it further. And on the other hand, we have these faulty/leaky water pipes that lose gallons of water-what a waste? Hope this report will awaken the concerned MCC officials to spring into action and warn the workers of the Jalasiri Water project and GAIL Pipeline Gas Company to be careful or face hefty fines when they dig or lay cable/pipes so that not a single drop of precious water is lost.