Gale Winds & Rogue Waves at Panambur Beach Due to Approaching Cyclone ‘BIPARJOY’

Mangaluru: Cyclone ‘BIPARJOY’ has rapidly intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, with meteorologists predicting a “mild” monsoon onset over Kerala and “weak” progress beyond the southern peninsula, including Dakshina Kannada district/Mangaluru under its influence, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. ‘Biparjoy’ also pronounced as ‘Biporjoy’, a Bangla name recommended by Bangladesh means ‘disaster’ — fitting for a cyclone that may transform into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm at its peak in the later hours. It stated that the depression over Southeast Arabian Sea is likely to move nearly northwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the east central Arabian Sea and adjoining southeast during the next few hours.

Due to the low-pressure area that has formed over South East Arabian Sea due to cyclone Biporjoy, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned fishermen on Karnataka’s coast not to venture into seas due to dangerous weather conditions and rough sea conditions prevailing over South East Arabian Sea till further notice. Meanwhile, the State government and the district administrations have geared up to face any eventuality during the next five days when the cyclone impact will be felt in the region. The IMD said that the ‘ Biparjoy’ was centred about 860 km West to South-West of Goa at 11.30 a.m. on Wednesday and it will move nearly northwards during the next 24 hours and then north-westwards during the subsequent three days. While gale winds, with speeds up to 140 mph, will be visible at the centre of the cyclone, the Kerala-Karnataka-Goa coasts will witness stormy weather with wind speeds reaching 35-45 mph and gusting to 55 kmph from Wednesday till June 12, the IMD said. The Arabian Sea too would become rough in the region during the period.

The state government through State Emergency Operation Centre, has instructed deputy commissioners-cumchairpersons of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts to disseminate the information to the people concerned and for appropriate action as per Standard Operating Procedures. Principal Secretary (Revenue-Disaster Management) Rashmi Mahesh on Wednesday directed the Dakshina Kannada district administration to take adequate precautionary measures given the cyclone. Interacting with officials through videoconferencing, Ms Mahesh said all fishing and tourism activities along the coast should immediately be halted as the cyclone was hitting the coast at 60 mph. The NDRF and the SDRF teams should be kept on alert.

While DOGS are Strictly Following the Warning Signs (Not to Enter the Water)…..

……However ‘HUMAN BEINGS’ are Ignoring the warning Signs, putting their Lives at Risk

This morning Yours Truly of Team Mangalorean visiting Panambur Beach witnessed gusty wings and rogue/Rough waves due to the impact of Cyclone BIPAROY. Team Mangalorean also noticed despite warning signs being posted not to enter the seawater due to rough waves, however, a group of tourists being so ignorant were seen having fun, putting their lives at risk amidst rough waters. Even kids were among the adults playing in the rough waves/waters. Seems totally out of common sense!

Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar said the administration has geared up to face any disaster by opening control rooms till the gram panchayat level and keeping rescue personnel on alert. A team of 100 State Disaster Relief Force members was present in the district, while the NDRF teams were expected soon. Besides rescue personnel, local youth would be involved in rescue operations and their contact details, including that of snake catchers, were obtained. Adequate groceries and other materials were stored in 92 identified rescue centres (Kalaji Kendra).

Ms Mahesh said the Coastal Security Police, the Coast Guard, and engineers in departments executing engineering works should be kept on alert. Superintendent of Police P.B. Rishyanth, Additional DC Krishnamurty, Deputy Conservator of Forests Y.K. Dinesh Kumar and other officials were present at the video conference.

