Gallons of Water Wasted from Overflowing Water Tanks near Circuit House, during Water Rationing?

Mangaluru: A group of morning walkers named ‘Walkomaniacs’, of Doctors. Engineers, Businessmen, Financiers and others, who take a walk daily along the stretch of Circuit House and Kadri Park Road, brought this civic issue to the notice of Team Mangalorean so that the concerned authorities take the necessary action when the City is on Water-Rationing since few days. And here we have water wasted daily from overflowing water tanks installed in Circuit House, Kadri, Mangaluru.

While the officials of district administration and Mangaluru City Corporation have enforced the water rationing, since the city is facing a shortage in water storage at the Thumbay vented dam, which supplies drinking water to the city, water is supplied on alternate days to city residents. However, the concerned authorities have turned a blind eye to the gallons of water that are wasted due to overflowing water tanks of Circuit House-even the politicians and MLAs who frequently use Circuit House for meeting and chatting have also turned a blind eye towards this issue.

Dr Vishnu Prabhu, one of the team members of Walkomaniacs speaking to Team Mangalorean said, ” The overflowing of water from these tanks is seen almost every day of the week, and water is wasted for hours until the person in charge shuts it off. This is sheer negligence when the City is facing an acute water shortage, and we also have to face the brunt of water rationing. And on the other hand, we see water being lost in gallons due to negligence, which needs to be addressed by the authorities. The Circuit House which is frequently visited by the netas, have to follow up with suitable action against the negligent persons, responsible for water wastage during the present water crisis”.

MCC has planned on water rationing for its citizens, but the officials have turned a blind eye towards water wastage due to such incidents. While most of the City is dying of thirst due to low water supply during summer times, and here we have water being lost due to human error and negligence. Many a time, MCC warns residents to limit their water usage during summer but doesn’t bother to fix the problems created by human error and negligence.

I hope this report will awaken the concerned MCC officials or other authorities in charge of Circuit House, to spring into action and see that no precious water is lost from the overflow of these water tanks. Thank you in anticipation-yours truly on behalf of the citizens of Mangaluru and also the “Walkomaniacs” team who alerted on this civic issue.

