Gambhir organises vax drive for residents of island village in Delhi



New Delhi: BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Friday organised a Covid vaccination drive for the residents of Chak Chila village, an island in the middle of Yamuna river in the national capital.

The vaccination drive was carried out in association with the Dharamshila Hospital. The former India cricketer visited the place by taking a boat ride along with medical staff to carry out the vaccination drive for the residents of the island. He also distributed ration kits to the families.

“Yamuna Khadar (Chak Chila village) is that part of Patparganj Assembly constituency which is completely inaccessible by road. The residents of the village are mostly fishermen and farmers. The Delhi government has done nothing for the development of the area, nor did it bother to see if the residents have been vaccinated,” Gambhir said.

Gambhir claimed that he was shocked when he received requests from the residents for vaccination.

“I was shocked to see the level of neglect on the part of the Delhi government. As per the vision of our Prime Minister that no one should be left behind, my foundation (Gautam Gambhir Foundation) and the volunteers of our party ensured that the residents of Yamuna Khadar are fully vaccinated,” Gambhir said.

The Chak Chila village is situated in the middle of Yamuna river from where the DND flyway passes by and connects Mayur Vihar with Maharani Bagh. To reach the village, one first needs to reach Yamuna Khadar and then take a boat ride from there.

The area lacks road connectivity and can be reached only by boats.

