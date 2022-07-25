Gammath Kalavider UAE to present Tulu Stage Play Kutumba on September 18

UAE: After staging several successful shows, Gammath Kalavider UAE, an amateur Tulu drama troupe is here again with yet another Tulu comedy and social drama ‘ Kutumba’ by well-known writer, film and Tulu drama director Vijaya Kumar Kodialbail. The maiden show of ‘Kutumba’ is scheduled to be staged on September 18, 2022, at the Emirates Theatre of Emirates International School.

The Muhurtham of the Tulu drama was held on Sunday, July 24th 2022 at Hotel Fortune Plaza Banquet Hall, Al Qusais, in the presence of distinguished guests, sponsors and supporters, along with members of Gammath Kalavider.

The amateur Tulu drama troupe of UAE came together as ‘Gammath Kalavider UAE’ in 2011 to provide a common platform for drama artistes to exhibit their talents in the field of Tulu drama. Artistes have proved their talent with the super hit dramas from the past several years.

After the rituals were performed for the success of the upcoming drama the Purohit handed over the script to Director Vishwanath Shetty, along with other artistes.

Gammath Kalavider UAE is not only performing Tulu drama every year but is also a role model to other organizations by supporting and understanding the needs of poor and unfortunate people of society and helping them.

Harish Bangera, patron of Gammath Kalavider, Praveen Kumar Shetty, Sarvotham Shetty, Joseph Mathais, Prabhakar Suvarna, Manohar Thonse, Satish Poojary, Shashidhar Nagarajappa, Ganesh Rai, Dinesh Kottinje, and other good wishers and supporters were present at the Muhurtham and wished and promised to extend their support for the success of the upcoming Tulu Drama ‘ Kutumba’.

Rajesh Kutthar, President of Gammath Kalavider welcomed the gathering and multi-talented Donny Correa elegantly hosted the programme and proposed the vote of thanks.