Gammath Kalavider UAE to Stage Tulu Comedy Drama KUTUMBA on Sept 18

Dubai: Gammath Kalavider UAE an amateur Tulu stage play troupe in association with Precious Parties and entertainments, is set to present Tulu comedy and social drama- “KUTUMBA”, written by a well-known writer, film and Tulu drama director Vijaya Kumar Kodialbail and a well –known senior musician A K Vijaya Kokila will be providing music.

Gammath Kalavider, which has been noted for huge success with its previous Tulu dramas, yet another drama ‘Kutumba’ is scheduled to be staged on September 18, 2022, at the Emirates Theatre of Emirates International School, Dubai to mark the 10th anniversary of the troupe.

The Ticket of the drama ‘‘Kutumba’ was released at a function held at Rolex Tower Dubai, on 27, August 2022, Patron of Gammath Kalavider Harish Bangera, President Rajesh Kutthar. director “Ranga Sarathi” Vishwanath Shetty and senior Artist Alwyn Pinto were present on the dais.

Gammath Kalavider requested all UAE Tulu drama lovers for their full support and cooperation for the success of their upcoming drama ‘Kutumba’.

