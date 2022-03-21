Ganahoma Puja performed Newly built Central lab and blood bank building Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Soon to house state of the art diagnostic facilities

Mangaluru: Ganahoma Puja to invoke the blessings of the Almighty was performed at the newly built Central Lab and blood bank building of Kasturba Medical College Mangalore situated at Attavar on 21-03-2022. The Central Lab which will house state of the art diagnostic facilities of Kasturba Medical College and Hospital Mangalore is set to open soon.

The Five floored building will soon house state of the art diagnostic facilities to be the best in the region in terms of quality & modern technology.

Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M.D. Venkatesh – Vice-Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dr Dilip G. Naik – Pro-Vice-Chancellor, MAHE, Mangalore Campus, Dr Venkatraya M Prabhu – Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Health Sciences, MAHE, Capt. M C Belliappa – Director, Projects, MAHE, Col. Prakash Chandra B – Director, General Services, MAHE, Dr B. Unnikrishnan – Dean, KMC Mangalore, Dr Anand Venugopal – Medical Superintendent & Chief of Clinical Services, KMC Hospital Ambedkar Circle, Dr John Ramapuram – Medical Superintendent, KMC Hospital Attavar, Associate Deans Dr Pramod Kumar, Dr B Suresh Kumar Shetty and Dr Shrikala Baliga (who is also the Director of KMC Laboratory Services) were present.

The Puja was also attended by the HODs, Unit Chiefs, faculty from dept. of Pathology, Microbiology & Biochemistry, doctors and staff of KMC Hospitals Mangalore.