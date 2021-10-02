Spread the love



















Gandhi Jayanti Celebration 2021 at St Aloysius Gonzaga School

Mangaluru: “You must be the change you wish to see in the world”said Mahatma Gandhi. St. Aloysius Gonzaga School celebrated the birthday of India’s great leader Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, with great enthusiasm. The programme was held in the school through a Special Assembly. It commenced with Bapu’s favourite Bhajan, ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’. The students read the verses from Bible, Quran and Bhagavat Geeta and the meaning was highlighted to them.

The significance of the day was presented by the student B H Pranav Rao. Later, the school choir sang Gandhi’s favourite bhajan ‘Vaishnavo Janato’ with full exuberance. The Principal Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ and the Vice Principal Ms Laurel D’Souza paid homage by lighting the lamp in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s Portrait. Fr Melwyn Lobo SJ in his address highlighted the main two principles of Gandhi, which is truth and non-violence. He also highlighted the greatness of Gandhiji’s leadership role as he was a leader who did not occupy the seat of power and yet influenced people with his values. His fight was not only for freedom from the British but for the upliftment of the disadvantaged people as well. He invited students to emulate Mahatma Gandhi to be inspiring leaders with values.

The programme concluded with the National Anthem. The programme was compered by the student Risha Lasrado. The students actively participated in ‘Shramadaan’ and cleaned the school premises and surrounding areas. ‘The future depends on what we do in the present’ – with this inspirational thought a tribute was paid to the Father of our Nation.

Like this: Like Loading...