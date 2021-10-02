Spread the love



















Gandhi Jayanti Observed by Mangaluru City Corporation

Mangaluru: On October 2nd, Mangaluru City Corporation observed Gandhi Jayanti at Mangaluru City Corporation office. The Honourable Mayor of Mangaluru Premananda Shetty commenced the event by offering floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi located at Mangaluru City Corporation office at 8:30 AM.

The event was attended by Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel, Mangaluru South Member of Legislative Assembly Vedavyas Kamath, Mangaluru City Commissioner Akshy Sridhar IAS, Mangaluru City Corporation Deputy Mayor Smt. Sumangala Rao, along with officers and staff of MCC.

