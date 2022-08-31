Ganesh Chaturthi festivities begin at Hubballi Idgah Maidan under heavy police cover

Hubballi: Ganesh Chaturthi festivities began on the premises of the Idgah Maidan in Hubballi city on Wednesday under heavy police presence following the Karnataka High Court’s green signal to carry out the celebrations.

While Hindu activists performed a purification of the ground with ‘gomutra’ (cow urine), a bomb squad conducted checks before the installation of an idol of Lord Ganesh. Drones have also been deployed on the premises for security purposes.

Muslim boards have opposed the court’s verdict that came late Tuesday night.

Sources said that Hindu activists feared that the Anjuman Islam organization which had submitted a petition to the High Court against the celebration, might also move the Supreme Court.

The organisers explained that they have planned to install a huge idol in the afternoon and celebrations will be carried out on a grand scale.

Sri Rama Sena Chief Pramod Muthalik visited the Idgah Maidan with posters of Lord Ganesh and photos of Veer Savarkar and Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

Veer Savarkar’s picture was placed beside the idol.

Union Minister for Coal, Mining and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, who hails from Hubballi, addressing the controversial site as Channamma Grounds (the queen of Kittur who fought against British), stated that the land was the property of the city corporation and it does not belong to any organization or religion.

Joshi welcomed the decision of the court and called on people to maintain peace and harmony.

The Supreme Court had given permission for performing namaz twice a year on the premises of the Idgah Maidan.

“No one has opposed the performing namaz by Muslims and there should not be any opposition to carry out Ganesh festival for three days,” he maintained.

Rani Channamma Ganeshotsav Mahamandali Samithi has been entrusted to carry out festivities by the court.

Hindu community leaders held a meeting at Joshi’s residence regarding the celebrations.

Union Minister Joshi, Sri Rama Sena founder Pramod Muthalik and other prominent personalities are likely to participate in the celebrations.

