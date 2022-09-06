Ganesha Festival in Hassan Example of Communal and Religious Harmony

Hassan: The district witnessed communal harmony as the Muslim community participated in the Ganeshotsava organized by the Panchajanya Ganesh Samiti in association with the Pension Mohalla Barline Masjid members, local journalists and the police department at Hassan.

Nowadays we are seeing people fighting in the name of religion. In the past, we have witnessed violence in various districts in Karnataka. But in Hassan, the present SP Hariram Shankar has created history by holding a unique programme uniting people from all walks of life. When Hariram Shankar was the DCP of Law and Order in Mangaluru, he played a vital role in cracking down on various illegal activities, sleuthing into criminal cases, and was successful in solving many cases, thereby putting the criminals behind bars.

When we hear the news of communal disharmony in the state, the SP of Hassan Hariram Shankar has set a new trend by uniting people at the Ganeshotsava organized by Panchajanya. The people of Hassan gathered for the Ganeshotsava to show their solidarity.

The Muslim leaders in Hassan said, “We Hindus and Muslims in Hassan are one. We don’t have any discrimination. Today we have participated in the Ganeshotsava organized by Panchajanya”.

Speaking to team Mangalorean SP of Hassan Hariram Shankar said, “The Ganeshotsava was organized by Panchajanya Samiti under the leadership of Vijay Kumar and team, Shakib and team from Pension Mohalla Barline Masjid, press reporters and the police department. When there is communal disharmony in the country, the people of Hassan wanted to lead a peaceful life and so requested to celebrate the Ganeshotsava”.

Hariram Shankar further said, “I have just helped them to fulfil their wish and done all the arrangements to organize the Ganeshotsava in a smooth manner. The people of Hassan are peace lovers and they want to live in peace and harmony. I wish them all the best”.

