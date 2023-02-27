Gang cheating youth in name of Indian Army jobs busted in Rajasthan

A gang in Rajasthan’s Sikar, cheating youth in the name of getting them jobs in the Indian Army, was busted in a joint operation by army intelligence, ATS, and local police, police said on Sunday.



Police also seized original documents of candidates from their possession and recovered around Rs one lakh cash from them. Also the vehicle via which they were contacting candidates has been seized. The accused have been identified as Kuldeep and Ravinder.

Sikar SP Karan Sharma said that the accused are being investigated and they reveal more crimes.

“There are chances of more fraud cases being carried out by their gang,” he said.

Meanwhile, army officials appealed to aspirants that they should never come into the allure of any such gang as the candidates are selected on the basis of sheer talent and not by paying any amount to any one.

Police officials said that the gang used to take original documents of candidates preparing for army examinations and then ask for huge amounts from them on the promise of getting jobs.

The youths had to pay them as their original documents were taken by them. After receiving many complaints, a special team was formed and two accused were arrested, further investigations are on, the SP said.

