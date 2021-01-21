Spread the love



















Gang held for robbing unsuspecting passengers



New Delhi: Delhi police have arrested two robbers and apprehended three juveniles who were part of a gang which robbed unsuspecting passengers stranded at bus stops and lonely stretches in the national capital. The police team from Jahangirpuri also recovered a stolen Eco car from their possession.

The main accused, Ankit and Mahabir, both in their early twenties, along with three children in conflict with law (CCL) were nabbed on Wednesday morning from near the Mukarba Chowk on Karnal Bypass.

“The gang members first stole an Eco car and then moved around places like the bypass and bus stops. Some members of the gang used to sit inside the cab posing as passengers. They then lured other passengers to their cabs and later robbed them of their belongings,” said Usha Rangnani, DCP, North West.

Five mobile phones have been recovered from the possession of the accused persons, who disclosed that they had robbed them from victims using the same modus operandi from different places like ISBT Kashmere Gate, Anand Vihar and Karnal Bypass. The Eco car stolen from Wazirabad and later used in the crime has also been recovered.