Gang targeting trucks transporting valuable goods busted, 2 held



New Delhi: Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested two members of an inter-state gang that used to target heavy trucks engaged in the transportation of valuable goods, an official said on Friday.

The accused were identified as Tilak Lohia, a resident of Chattarpur Village, Delhi and a Haryana resident Sanjay Gupta.

Furnishing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Yadav said a truck loaded with 120 new air conditioners of LLOYD Company (Havells) left from Dehradun for Jhajjar, Haryana on January 31. The truck driver, identified as Mohd. Izar misappropriated all the air conditioners and abandoned the vehicle near Tappal, Aligarh after which a complaint was lodged in Dehradun.

The DCP said on March 28, Monday, a tip-off was received about the movement of gang members after which a team was constituted which laid a trap and apprehended two criminals — Tilak and Sanjay.

During interrogation, both confessed to their involvement in the crime and as many as 43 brand new split, stolen air conditioners were recovered from their possession.

Further interrogation revealed that one Ramjeet, a resident of Azamgarh, UP ran a gang that targeted the heavy trucks engaged in the transportation of valuable goods. The accused Tilak Lohia and Sanjay Gupta are his close associates, the official said.

“With the help of the truck drivers, this gang misappropriated the valuable goods and sold them at a very low price,” Yadav added.

Accused Ramjeet yet to be arrested.