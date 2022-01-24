Gangadhar Kadekar creates new record by swimming 3.5 km in Sea with legs chained

Udupi: Gangadhar G Kadekar created a new record on January 24 in the Golden Book of World Records by swimming a distance of 3.5 km in the sea with both his legs and hands chained.

The record was done at Padukere beach near Sridevi Bhajana mandir. The legs and hands of Gangadhar were chained and locked. Gangadhar started the swim at 7:50 am and reached shore at 1:25 pm.

Udupi additional DC Sadashiva Prabhu flagged off the swim. Golden Book of World Records Judge Manish Vaishnoy was present on the occasion and handed over the Record certificate to Gangadhar G Kadekar.

Speaking on the occasion Gangadhar Kadekar said, “I am very happy for this achievement. The sea was very rough and I struggled to swim. But I never lost confidence to create this record”.

Gangadhar started swimming as a hobby when he was 50-year-old. His name is also recorded in the India Book of Records for the maximum distance covered while swimming in the Padmasana posture last year in Udupi.

He had made the record by swimming 1,400 metres with his legs shackled while swimming the breaststroke.

He was a recipient of the district-level Karnataka Rajyotsava Award last year.

Swimmer Gopal Kharvi had also done a similar attempt in 2013 (He was 37-year-old then) as he swam a distance of 3.07 km from St Mary’s Island to Malpe Beach wearing handcuffs and leg shackles successfully. Thus, his name entered the Guinness Book of World Records.