Ganguly likely to be released from hospital on Jan 6



Kolkata: Former Indian skipper and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly is likely to be released from hospital here on Wednesday, hospital sources said.

“Noted cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Shetty will pay a visit on Tuesday to see Sourav Ganguly at the hospital. So not tomorrow but hopefully he will be released the day after tomorrow, which is Wednesday,” a member of the expert medical team treating the BCCI chief told mediapersons this afternoon.

Ganguly on Saturday underwent angioplasty after he was admitted to a Kolkata hospital with complaints of chest pain.

“Sourav Ganguly is now stable. He has undergone angioplasty. There are two more blockages in his heart for which he will be treated with angioplasty during this admission. A stent insertion has been done as 90 per cent blockage was found in one of his arteries. He will be released this time. He has been advised to take rest at home. We will take the next call later,” said a doctor of the nine-member medical team led by cardiologist Dr Saroj Mondal.

Ganguly had suffered a sudden blackout following mild chest pain during a workout session at his Behala residence on Saturday. He had been moved to Kolkata’s Woodlands Hospital that day itself.

A medical team, led by state-run SSKM Hospital’s cardiology department head Dr Mondal, is currently looking after Ganguly’s health check-ups at the hospital. He was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) from the emergency observation ward.