Ganiga Family in UAE Holds Blood Donation Camp in Dubai

UAE Ganiga Samaj on a revival note and celebrating UAE’s 51st National Day, conducted a Blood Donation Campaign in Latifa Hospital, Blood Donation Centre in Jaddaf on December 11.

More than 58 blood donors came willingly to donate blood on their own as a part of the ‘Save A Life’ Campaign developed by the UAE Health Authorities.

The blood test was conducted systematically, on the ability to donate blood. Prior to the blood donation, all the precautions were taken by the Health Authorities. Donors registered their names on the previous day through the App, provided by the authorities.

Volunteers of the UAE Ganiga Family led by Ramesh Ganiga were professionally helping the donors with all the facilities in arranging registration, checking with all the processes and then making the donor relax with fruits, juice and relaxation before they could proceed further.

Suprith, Gautam Bangera, Dinesh Doddanagudde and other members of the Ganiga Family were present during the campaign which was ably assisted by the stalwart Balakrishna Salian who is the main coordinator at the Campaign premises.

Donors will receive a ‘Donor Card’ soon which will facilitate them during any future emergency blood requirement.

Blood Donation is a humanitarian act that helps to save the lives of needy patients. Regular blood donation would decrease the possibility of having heart disease and strokes. It also activates the bone marrow to produce new blood cells. Help the body get rid of excess iron levels. Donate blood and save a life and save yourself too.



