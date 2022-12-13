Ganiga Family in UAE Holds Shree Satyanarayana Puja

UAE: Ganiga Family concluded their maiden Shree Satyanarayana puja at Fortune Plaza, Dubai on December 11. On behalf of the community, Saphalya Seva Sangha Mumbai – President Srinivas Saphalya & Rathika Srinivas and Sandesh & Bharathi Sandesh performed puja as per the guidance of Purohit Raghu Bhatt.

Meantime team Rajarajeshwari Bhajana Mandali enthralled the gathering by rendering devotional bhajans throughout the puja which was the highlight and appreciated by the gathering.

After the vibrant Mangalaarathi, Prasad and Mahaprasad were distributed to all the devotees.

After the felicitation to the key contributor for the puja, Further from Saphalya Seva Sangha Mumbai more than 25 members from Mumbai extended their support by attending the auspicious puja all the way from Mumbai for the sole purpose of strengthening the community activities and supporting the renovation work of Shree Ullalthii Dharma Arasara Kshethra Uliya, back home were felicitated on behalf of UAE Ganiga Family.

President of Saphalya Seva Sangha Mumbai Srinivas Saphalya appreciated the entire team for successfully organizing the puja and thanked everyone who has, directly and indirectly, contributed to the Shree Satyanarayana Puja 2022.